2023 June 14 13:53

DP World’s SeaRates partners with C P World to digitise global trade logistics for small cargo owners

DP World’s SeaRates has now integrated with C P World to help digitise global trade and provide more choice for smaller cargo owners and freight forwarders operating around the world, according to the company's release. The integration means customers moving less than a full container load will benefit from streamlined logistics processes, real-time information, and enhanced efficiency from SeaRates, just like their bigger counterparts.

Based in Singapore, C P World operates globally, providing seamless logistics services with air, ocean, and land transportation, as well as documentation and customs clearance for customers. As a neutral cargo consolidator, it specialises in logistics for small and medium sized businesses that may not require an entire container for their cargos.

With this integration, SeaRates will now provide customers with enhanced real-time container availability and pricing information, empowering shippers to compare rates across a broader range of carriers.

By optimising container space and efficiently consolidating Less than Container Load (LCL) shipments, SeaRates enables cost savings for shippers while contributing to a more sustainable global supply chain. These advancements further establish SeaRates' position as a leading logistics solution provider catering to businesses of all sizes.



