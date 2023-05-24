2023 May 24 10:51

Damen Shipyards and Boluda Towage to cooperate on bringing zero-emissions tugs to Europe

Damen Shipyards and Boluda Towage have joined forces to bring zero-emissions tugs to Europe, according to the company's release.

The first vessel is intended to be a DAMEN RSD-E Tug 2513 and the partners are now working together to identify the potential harbour that will be best matched to its operational profile. DAMEN is currently developing the methanol powered tug as part of its mission to be the world’s most sustainable shipbuilder.

Damen Shipyards Group has been in operation for over ninety years and offers maritime solutions worldwide, through design, construction, conversion and repair of ships and ship components. DAMEN operates 35 shipyards and 20 other companies in 20 countries, supported by a worldwide sales and service network. Damen Shipyards Group offers direct employment to more than 12,000 people.

Boluda Towage Boluda Towage is a family-owned company, providing towage services in the main ports of the world. This division of Boluda Corporación Marítima is currently present on the continents of Europe, Asia, Africa, and Latin America, and operates a solid, diverse, and extensive fleet with dedicated and highly- skilled employees. This division also offers towage and salvage operations on the high seas.