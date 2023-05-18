2023 May 18 10:09

Octopus High Energy battery system to be installed on board E-Cat for AG Reederei Norden-Frisia

The recently launched Octopus Series battery system will be installed onboard the new DAMEN Electric Fast Ferry for AG Reederei Norden-Frisia, according to the company's release.

The German Ferry operator is taking steps towards achieving its vision of a green future by partnering with DAMEN Shipyards, one of the world’s leading shipbuilders, for the design and construction. The fully electric vessel will transport passengers fast, clean and comfortable thanks to EST-Floattech’s battery system. The ferry will operate between Norddeich and the island of Norderney, which required DAMEN to develop a completely new vessel: the DAMEN Electric Fast Ferry (EFF) 3209 – known as the E-Cat Ferry.

A standard vessel was impossible due to the shallow waters in which the ferry must operate. Secondly, the ferry will sail seven times a day, for which the vessel’s draft is limited to a maximum of 1.2 meters. A challenge for which DAMEN found a solution. Fast charging The fleet of Reederei Norden-Frisia will be extended with this 32-meter-long, fully electric catamaran. The E-Cat Ferry can carry up to 150 passengers. With the EST-Floattech High Energy Octopus Series battery system, the ferry can reach speeds of up to 16 knots and can charge within half an hour. EST-Floattech sized the battery system after calculating performance and lifetime data, based on the specified load profile of this vessel.

The electrical installation of the vessel will be provided by system integrator Royal van der Leun, with whom EST-Floattech has had previous successful collaborations. The battery system is Lloyd’s Register type approved and the new ferry will sail under Lloyd’s Register classification.

EST-Floattech (2009) is specialized in developing, producing, and installing reliable, sustainable, and safe battery systems for maritime applications. The in-house developed software is integrated to assure reliable operation of the Octopus Series battery system on board. The safety and reliability of EST-Floattech's battery technology is demonstrated by the more than 200 projects with the Green Orca and Octopus Series, involving ships that have been sailing with their batteries for more than a decade.