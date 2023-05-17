2023 May 17 12:33

Starway Group delivers first cargo to Yakutia in navigation season 2023

Image source: Starway Group

Lensk, Yakutia welcomes the first vessel of this navigation season. SK 2052 owned by shipping company Yakutsk (a company of Starway Group) has delivered containers with high priority cargo for the residents: food and essential goods, says press center of the Group.

“Yakutia residents look forward to the arrival of first vessels, — says Irina Tarasov, Commercial Director of Rechservis LLC (logistics operator of Starway Group). — When winter road stops operation and up to the beginning of navigation there is a deficit of products in the shops”.

SK 2052 left Osetrovo (Ust-Kut, Irkutsk Region) on May 12 and came to the settlement of Vitim on May 15 where it had to wait for improvement of shipping conditions in Lensk. The cargo was delivered to the point of destination on May 16.

Navigation season in Osetrovo port began on May 8. The first barges of shipping company Yakutsk started operating on the Lena river on May 12. This navigation season, Starway is going to deploy more than 50 units of its fleet with a total capacity exceeding 85 thousand tonnes.

