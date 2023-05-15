2023 May 15 20:01

Vladimir Katyshev appointed as General Director of Vympel Shipyard

Photo contributed by USC

Vladimir Katyshev has been appointed as General Director of Shipbuilding Plant “Vympel” (Vympel Shipyard, a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC). The decision has been approved by the company BoD, says USC.

Previously, the position of General Director was held by Yevgeny Norenko.

Vladimir Katyshev was born in Gorky. He graduated from the Nizhny Novgorod State Technical University with a diploma in “Designing of technical and technological processes” and Higher School of Economics with a diploma in “Corporate management”. Vladimir Katyshev held top positions at Rusal CJSC and Sibur LLC. From 2016, Vladimir Katyshev was Deputy Director and then the Director of the Production System Development Department.

Rybinsk, Yaroslavl Region based Shipbuilding Plant “Vympel” (Vympel Shipyard, a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) specializes in the construction of medium- and light-tonnage seagoing and river vessels and boats both for military and civil sectors. Since its inception in 1930, the company has built more than 30,000 ships of various types. Vympel Shipyard used to be a part of the Kalashnikov Concern. In December 2020, USC acquired 82.88% of the shipyard’s stock.