2023 May 15 18:07

Princess Cruises names second Sphere Class ship Star Princess

Princess Cruises revealed the name of its second, sensational Sphere Class cruise ship – Star Princess, which will sail an inaugural season of Mediterranean voyages when she debuts in August 2025.

Currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, Star Princess joins Sun Princess as the largest ships ever built for Princess at 175,500 tons and carrying 4,300 guests.

The new ship will be the second in the Princess fleet to be powered by LNG fuel technology and also is being built with the most advanced sustainable innovations available.

Star Princess debuts August 4, 2025, sailing a nine-day Inaugural Italy & Greece roundtrip voyage from Rome (Civitavecchia), featuring the destinations of Corfu, Kotor, Mykonos, Santorini and Naples (for Capri and Pompeii), followed by a variety of 9- and 10-day cruises sailing from Rome, Athens or Trieste (Venice) that visit idyllic coastal ports. Star Princess cruises go on sale with the larger Europe 2025 program release on June 1, 2023.



Princess’ first Star Princess ship initially launched in 1988 as Sitmar Fair Majesty. With the merger of Sitmar Cruises into Princess, she then entered service as Star Princess in 1989, and was christened by legendary actress and humanitarian Audrey Hepburn. The second Star Princess launched in 2002, as the third Grand-Class vessel.