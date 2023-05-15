2023 May 15 17:30

Van Oord’s flexible fallpipe vessel Stornes sets a new world record

Van Oord’s flexible fallpipe vessel Stornes has set a new world record. The vessel carried out subsea rock installation works in a record water depth of 1.364 meters. The Subsea Rock installation works were executed in relation to the development of the Sangomar field in Senegal, according to the company's release.

Subsea7 contracted Van Oord to install 262.000 tonnes of rock in water depths ranging from 800 to the record depth of 1.364 metres for the stabilisation and protection of subsea infrastructure. The Sangomar field is located approximately 100 kilometres south of Dakar. Due to the remote project location, the rock is supplied to the vessel by a ship-to-ship transfer method.



Van Oord has led the market in subsea rock installation for more than thirty-five years, servicing the offshore and offshore wind industry in pre- and post-lay rock installation on pipelines and cables, scour protection installation, seabed preparation and ballasting services for offshore structures..Van Oord is the only subsea Rock Installation Contractor ever to reach this water depth.