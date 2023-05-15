2023 May 15 16:14

Wartsila LNG reliquefaction retrofit contract reduces costs and emissions

Technology group Wartsila will supply the reliquefaction system for a retrofit project on an LNG carrier vessel converted to operate as a floating storage unit (FSU). The vessel, the ‘Energos Grand’ is owned by Connecticut, USA based operator Energos Infrastructure, and is being chartered by New Fortress Energy. The order was booked by Wartsila in March 2023, according to the company's release.

The Wartsila system allows the boil-off-gas (BOG) from the LNG onboard to be reliquefied and returned to the cargo tanks rather than being wasted. The solution contributes to a significant reduction in emissions and creates cost savings, as well as optimizing the LNG cargo level.

The Wartsila equipment is scheduled for delivery during the second half of 2024.