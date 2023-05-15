  • Home
  Port of Singapore bunker sales in 4M'2023 rose by 10.3% YoY
  2023 May 15

    Port of Singapore bunker sales in 4M'2023 rose by 10.3% YoY

    LSFO 380 made the bulk of sales

    In January-April 2023, bunker sales at the port of Singapore, the largest bunkering hub in the South-East Asia, rose by 10.3%, year-on-year, to 16.6 million tonnes.

    According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore figures, sales of LSFO 380 rose by 12.4% to 8.23 million tonnes, MFO 380 sales rose by 27.5% to 4.73 million tonnes, LSFO 100 fell by 5.5% to 1.9 million tonnes, LSMGO rose by 6.2% to 1.24 million tonnes, LSFO 180 fell by 26.3% to 294.3 thousand tonnes, MGO rose by 12.4% to 47.1 thousand tonnes.

    Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2021, the port’s bunker sales totaled 50 million tonnes (+0.3%, year-on-year), including 0.05 million tonnes of LNG.

