2023 May 15 15:56

Maersk completes divestment of Maersk Supply Service

A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk) announces the completion of its divestment of Maersk Supply Service (MSS), a leading provider of global offshore marine services and project solutions for the energy sector, according to the company's release.

At closing, A.P. Moller Holding, the parent company of the A.P. Moller Group, will assume full ownership of MSS. Maersk Supply Service will continue trading under its current name and will be using the Maersk seven-pointed star logo as part of its brand.

In 2016, Maersk adopted its new strategy around integrated logistics, and a separation of the existing energy related activities was initiated. Maersk Tankers, Maersk Oil & Gas and Maersk Drilling were divested in the period 2017-2019. Today with the divestment of Maersk Supply Service the final divestment of the energy related activities will be completed.



The value of the transaction is USD 685m (enterprise value), reflecting an EV/EBITDA multiple of 27.4x based on EBITDA for full-year 2022.



A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As a global logistics leader, the company operates in more than 130 countries and employs over 100,000 people world-wide. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels.



Maersk Supply Service is a leading provider of global offshore marine services and integrated solutions for the energy sector worldwide. The company serves the energy sector with a fleet of 36 vessels manned by more than 1,300 crew members and supported by around 300 onshore staff worldwide. Founded in 1967, Maersk Supply Service brings more than 50 year’s hands-on marine experience in performing complex operations at sea.



The A.P. Moller Group is a diversified group of industry leading companies. While independently run with dedicated boards and executive teams, there is collaboration, networking, and sharing of best practices across.