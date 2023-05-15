2023 May 15 15:17

Port of Singapore throughput in 4M’2023 rose by 0.2% YoY to 193.4 million tonnes

The Port of Singapore throughput in January-April 2023 increased by 0.17%, year-on-year, to 193.44 million tonnes, the port statistics showed. According to Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, handling of oil cargo rose by 3.5% to 64.56 million tonnes, dry bulk cargo — by 13.7% to 7.31 million tonnes.

The port’s container throughput rose by 1.2% to 12.27 million TEU.

Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2022, the port handled 577.7 million tonnes of cargo.