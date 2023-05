2023 May 15 13:55

Oldendorff Carriers releases a green corridor feasibility report on the West Australia – East Asia iron ore trade route

Oldendorff Carriers has welcomed the release of a green corridor feasibility report on the West Australia – East Asia iron ore trade route, in partnership with other consortium partners including BHP, Rio Tinto, Starbulk and the Global Maritime Forum. The green corridor project focuses on the feasibility of ammonia as a low emission marine fuel option to reduce seaborne transport emissions on this major iron ore trade route, according to the company's release.

The feasibility report can serve as an inspiration for further development of other green corridor initiatives, through public-private partnerships and regulatory follow-up actions. This type of collaboration is very useful in identifying what steps and initiatives are necessary to accelerate the decarbonisation of shipping. Oldendorff Carriers is committed to an ambitious decarbonisation trajectory towards sustainable levels.

The report shows sufficient potential for low emission ammonia availability, and that deploying ammonia powered vessels on this trade route is feasible. However, the safety aspects for the use of ammonia as a marine fuel, still needs to be validated and accepted.

The report indicates that the Pilbara region of Australia and Singapore are potentially viable places for bunkering ammonia on this trade route. The shipping industry continues to debate which of the future fuels will be most appropriate for our sector. It is expected that there will be more than one fuel for shipping and there is still a lot of work to be done to develop a comprehensive understanding of how to make and use alternative forms of energy efficiently.

The report is based on analysis by the Energy Transitions Commission, on behalf of the West Australia - East Asia Iron Ore Green Corridor Consortium. Oldendorff Carriers has made the report available for download and welcomes feedback and suggestions from stakeholders on this feasibility report.