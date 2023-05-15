2023 May 15 12:57

Rosmorport's Nadezhda sailboat sets out on a training voyage

On May 5, the sailing training vessel Nadezhda of FSUE “Rosmorport” set sails on another training voyage during the 2023 navigation practice organized for the Maritime State University named after admiral G.I. Nevelskoy, according to Rosmorport.

Among the trainees of the second shift, which is held from April 15 to June 13, 2023, there are 105 second year cadets of the Amur Branch of the Maritime State University named after admiral G.I. Nevelskoy: 65 future navigators and 40 ship mechanics, as well as 3 heads of the practice. The training voyage takes place in the waters of the Sea of Japan and will last until May 26.

The cadets of the first shift of 2023 underwent the navigation practice at the Nadezhda sailboat in the period from February 13 to April 14.

During the voyage, cadets have the opportunity to work out their theoretical knowledge and get the basics of the seafarer's profession: they learn to determine the place of the ship by navigational landmarks, study vessel mechanisms and devices, keep watch, participate in sailing all-hands’ works.

The Nadezhda sailing training boat was built in 1991. The sailboat got its name in honor of the legendary frigate, on board of which Russian sailors under the command of Ivan Kruzenshtern circumnavigated the world for the first time in the history of the Russian fleet 200 years ago, delivered the first Russian embassy to Japan, conducted research on Sakhalin and the Kuril Islands.

The vessel was initially operated by the Maritime State University named after admiral G.I. Nevelskoy, and in November 2014 it was transferred to the economic management of FSUE “Rosmorport”. In 2022, the sailboat celebrated its 30th anniversary.