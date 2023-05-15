2023 May 15 12:14

COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry starts to build the second 700TEU electric container ship for COSCO SHIPPING Development

On May 8, COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry (Yangzhou) started to build the second 700TEU electric container ship (N998) owned by COSCO SHIPPING Development, in the presence of the shipowner, ship survey authority, maritime department, and shipyard, according to the company's release.

The 700TEU electric container ship is a key project of COSCO SHIPPING Development to support the campaign of “carbon peaking and carbon neutrality” for the demonstration of green zero-carbon shipping.

Powered by portable container-sized batteries, the ship is a 10,000-DWT specific route river/coastal ship with an LOA of 119.8 meters, a molded beam of 23.6 meters, a designed draft of 5.5 meters, and two 900kW main propulsion motors, making it the most prominent electric container ship in the world. Compared with conventional fuel ships of the same size, it can reduce carbon emissions by about 32 tons per 24 hours.

The ship is also equipped with an intelligent ship platform system and a domestically advanced situational awareness system, which will significantly improve the level of intelligence and safety of the vessel.