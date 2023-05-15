2023 May 15 10:58

Butoma Shipyard delivers multifunction salvage vessel Spasatel Ilyin

Image source: Rosmorrechflot

The state commission has accepted the multifunction salvage vessel of Project MPSV07, Spasatel Ilyin, built by Shipyard named after B.Е.Butoma JSC (Butoma Shipyard), says the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).

The ship is ordered by Rosmorrechflot’s Directorate of the State Customer of the Seaborne Transport Development Programmes under the federal programme “Social and Economic Development of the Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol”. The ship is intended for the Marine Rescue Service.

Class notation - КМ Arc 5 [1] AUT1-ICS OMBO FF3WS DYNPOS-2 EPP Salvage ship by the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.



Ice-class ships of Project MPSV07 designed by Marine Engineering Bureau have unlimited area of navigation, can make international voyages and can operate on the Northern Sea Route.



Four vessels of MPSV07 design have been built over the recent decade. They are operated by regional departments of Marine Rescue Service in Saint-Petersburg, Murmansk, Vladivostok and Novorossiysk.