2023 May 15 10:31

Container throughput of Turkish ports in January-April 2023 fell by 9%

Container turnover between Turkey and Russia totaled 58.1 thousand TEU

In January-April 2023, container throughput of Turkish ports totaled 3.8 million TEU, down 9% YoY, according to the General Directorate of Maritime Affairs of the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

In April, the ports of Turkey handled 1.029 million TEU, down 3.5%, year-on-year, including 40 thousand TEU shipped to Egypt, 37 thousand TEU – to Italy, 26.7 thousand TEU – to Israel, 26,2 thousand TEU – to Saudi Arabia. In the segment of container import – the key countries are Greece – 61.4 thousand TEU, Israel – 44.6 thousand TEU, Egypt – 38.1 thousand TEU, Russia – 24.2 thousand TEU and Italy – 21.8 thousand TEU.

In April, the port of Ambarli handled 276 thousand TEU, Kocaeli - 172 thousand TEU, Mersin - 153 thousand TEU, Tekirdag - 149 thousand TEU, Aliaga - 128 thousand TEU.

As IAA PortNews reported earlier, throughput of Turkish ports in January-April 2023 totaled 169.3 million tonnes, down 6.2% YoY.