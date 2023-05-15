2023 May 15 09:39

Freeport of Ventspils cargo turnover in 4M’2023 fell by 22% YoY

Handling of agricultural products increased

In January-April 2023, cargo traffic via Latvia’s Port of Ventspils fell by 22% from the same period a year earlier reaching 4.027 million tonnes, the port statistics showed.

Oil products still make the bulk of the volume – 1.8 million tonnes (-13%). They are followed by Kazakh coal and Ro-Ro cargo. Handling of dry bulk cargo fell by 35% to 1.4 million tonnes. Handling of general cargo fell by 13% to 837 thousand tonnes.

Handling of various agricultural products, grain and timber has increased this year as well as handling various metals.

The Port of Ventspils is located near the Venta River. There are several terminals at the port for handling crude oil and oil products, liquid bulk cargo, including chemicals and fertilizers, metal and coal, timber and fish, containers and Ro-Ro cargo. Cargo volume of the port in 2022 reached 14.7 million tonnes.