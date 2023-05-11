2023 May 11 10:24

ADNOC and Baker Hughes collaborate to advance hydrogen technology innovation

ADNOC and Baker Hughes announced an agreement to accelerate the development and commercialization of technology solutions for green and low-carbon hydrogen, as well as graphene, according to the company's release.

The agreement, which follows a strategic technology collaboration agreement signed between the two companies in November 2022, will see ADNOC collaborate with Baker Hughes as a strategic partner to study and pilot, the deployment of innovative solutions from Baker Hughes’ hydrogen portfolio. These include new growth stage decarbonization technologies Baker Hughes has invested in across the graphene, methane pyrolysis and next-generation electrolysis spaces.

The agreement was signed at the UAE CLIMATE TECH conference in Abu Dhabi, where over 1,000 global policy makers, innovators, and industrial leaders met to drive technological solutions for decarbonization. The collaboration builds on ADNOC’s $15 billion commitment towards decarbonization projects by 2030.

Within the agreement, ADNOC will leverage Baker Hughes’ extensive hydrogen expertise and broad portfolio to test and develop solutions to produce low-cost green hydrogen and graphene at scale, helping to decarbonize operations. The collaboration will include exploring the application of three emerging technologies that Baker Hughes has invested in.



