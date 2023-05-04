  • Home
  • News
  • MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 18, 2023
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 May 4 16:09

    MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 18, 2023

    The Weekly Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    Over Week 18, the global MABUX bunker indices demonstrated a sustainabale downward trend. The 380 HSFO index experienced a further decrease of 15.29 USD, falling from 496.99 USD/MT in the previous week to 481.70 USD/MT. The VLSFO index, in turn, also dropped by 18.21 USD (604.61 USD/MT versus 622.82 USD/MT last week), and was close to hitting the 600 USD mark.  The MGO index lost 37.44 USD (from 839.02 USD/MT last week to 801.58 USD/MT). At the time of writing, the market continued to experience downward dynamics.

    In Week 18, the Global Scrubber Spread (SS) - the price difference between 380 HSFO and VLSFO - continued to decrease: minus $2.92 ($122.91 vs. $125.83 last week). The weekly average also declined by $5.63. In Rotterdam, the SS Spread remained constant at $90, which is below $100, and the weekly average decreased by $3.16. In Singapore, the price difference between 380 HSFO and VLSFO increased by $3.00 by the end of the week, reaching $120 compared to $117.00 in the previous week. However, the weekly average remained almost unchanged, with a minor decline of $0.50. It is anticipated that the SS Spread will continue to contract in the following week. For more information, refer to the “Differentials” section at www.mabux.com.

    The price of LNG as bunker fuel in the port of Sines (Portugal) rose moderately, reaching 985 USD/MT on May 02 (plus 52 USD compared to the previous week). The price difference between LNG and conventional fuel also widened to 219 USD on May 02б with MGO LS in the port of Sines at 766 USD/MT on that day. At the moment, LNG prices have stabilized, and we do not expect significant changes in the LNG/conventional fuel price spread next week. More information is available in the LNG Bunkering section on www.mabux.com.

    In Week 18, the MDI index, which measures the correlation between MABUX market bunker prices (MBP Index) and MABUX digital bunker benchmark (DBP Index), indicated that the 380 HSFO fuel was undervalued in all four selected ports. The average underestimation experienced a moderate decline across all ports, ranging from minus $2 to minus $15.

    In the VLSFO segment, according to MDI, the fuel also remained undervalued in all selected ports. The underprice ratio decreased slightly in Rotterdam and Fujairah by $5 and $8, respectively. In Houston, the MDI increased by $2, while in Singapore, it indicated a 100 percent correlation between the market price and the digital benchmark.

    There are still three underpriced ports in the MGO LS segment: Rotterdam, Singapore and Houston. The average weekly undervaluation margin rose in Rotterdam by 9 points, but decreased in Singapore and Houston (11 and 13 points respectively). Fujairah remains the only overvalued port - plus $ 158.

    For more detailed information on the correlation between market prices and the MABUX digital bunker benchmark, you can refer to the "Digital Bunker Prices" section at www.mabux.com.

    As per DNV, an increase in tanker and bulk carrier orders could see the overall share of alternative fuels in the newbuilding orderbook dwindle.  A total of 19 vessels with alternative fuel propulsion were ordered last month. As newbuild orders are now turning more towards tankers and bulkers, it is likely that that the overall share of alternative fuels in the orderbook decreases. So far this year the total order figure for alternative fuel vessels stands at 63. As previously reported, during the first four months of 2022, a total of 121 such vessels had been ordered.

    The Port of Rotterdam has reported a bunker sales total (excluding LNG) of 2,632,738 metric tonnes (mt) for the first quarter of this year, which was up 5% on the 2,507,146 mt sold in Q1 2022. LNG bunker sales for Q1 2023 were 86,088 cubic metres (cbm) – down on the 102,579 cbm reported for the same period last year but up significantly on the 58,599 cbm sold in the fourth quarter. Very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) continues to be best-selling fuel grade – but the gap between VLSFO and high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) has narrowed. In Q1 2023, sales of VLSFO were 984,034 mt and HSFO sales were 809,871 mt. This compares to 930,481 mt of VLSFO and 707,312 mt of HSFO in Q1 2022. Besides, there were big quarter-on-quarter drops in the sales of both VLSFO and HSFO bio-blended fuels.

    There are still no drivers in the global bunker market that are able to form an upward evolution. We expect the downtrend to continue next week.

    By Sergey Ivanov, Director, MABUX

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 May 4

18:00 INERATEC and Zenith Energy Terminals work on commercial scale e-fuel plant in the port of Amsterdam
17:51 Lead container ship of Project 00108 for North-South ITC laid down in Astrakhan
17:36 AD Ports Group announces further expansion of Khalifa Port to include drydock services
17:23 A.P. Moller – Maersk reports Q1 results
17:06 Damen delivers two vessels to A. R. Singh Contractors
16:55 Adani sells Myanmar Port
16:52 Paddle cruiser of Project PKS-180, Aurum, launched in Astrakhan Region
16:41 DP World believes CEPA between the UAE and Turkey could unlock vast potential
16:24 MARAD announces funding for 27 small shipyards in 20 states to help increase productivity and create jobs
16:09 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 18, 2023
15:54 Kongsberg Digital receives ABS SMART Data Infrastructure and CyberSafety Product Design Assessment for its Vessel Insight Cloud Infrastructure
15:14 The Port of Gothenburg strengthens cooperation with the tech industry
14:56 North-South ITC cargo traffic rose by 64.6% to 8.4 million tonnes in 2022
14:35 Cunard celebrates the float out of Queen Anne with milestone ceremony in Italy
14:12 DNV forecasts oil demand in transport sector to half by 2050
13:54 Port of Salalah breaks general cargo handling record
13:18 First container train in North-South corridor dispatched from Chelyabinsk
12:29 Commercial Port of Vladivostok to complete reconstruction of six berths by 2025-2026
12:13 Port of Virginia announces over EUR 130 million investment in 36 Konecranes Automated Stacking Cranes
11:45 ZeroNorth and Vitol sign long-term strategic partnership to develop more robust reporting of emissions and enhance vessel operations
11:44 Container throughput of Commercial Port of Vladivostok in Q1’23 rose by 11% YoY to 213.1 thousand TEU
11:01 Breakwave Tanker Shipping ETF starts trading on the New York Stock Exchange
10:46 Dalreftrans to expand its fleet of container platforms to over 5,400 units by year end
10:07 Silversea Cruises and Meyer Werft celebrate the float out of the new ship Silver Nova
09:41 Austal Vietnam launches 66 metre high-speed catamaran for French Polynesia
09:25 Russia’s trade with SCO member states increased by 36.7% to $262.2 billion in 2022

2023 May 3

18:37 ICTSI-operated terminal in Ecuador handles its largest boxship
18:24 Yury Gordienkov appointed as General Director of Baltiysky Zavod
18:06 Cargotec and SSAB partner to bring new zero-emission recycled steel to the cargo and load handling industry
17:43 Saipem transferred to KCA Deutag its onshore drilling assets in Latin America
17:31 Chart and TECO expand agreement on Cryogenic Carbon Capture process technology
17:12 DEME Offshore awarded three contracts for Dieppe Le Tréport offshore wind farm
16:44 PortsToronto releases 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statements
16:09 CEVA Logistics to operate four deep-sea, dual-fuel hybrid RORO vessels under long-term lease
15:45 OPEC+ oil exports remain steady in April - Kpler
15:36 Longliner of Project MT1112XL, Gandvik-1, left for its final sea trials
15:13 Fratelli Cosulich completes its first biofuel supply
14:49 Oboronlogistics’ ferries increased traffic volumes of Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line by 10% versus March
14:45 Wartsila partners with Veracity by DNV to streamline Anglo-Eastern’s reporting
13:35 Germany's LNG import terminals tackle challenges - Reuters
13:07 Container throughput of Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port in April’23 rose by 56% YoY
12:41 Diana Shipping announces completion of a joint venture for the acquisition of “DSI Drammen”
12:10 South Korea's Fair Trade Commission approves Hanwha Group's acquisition of a controlling stake in DSME
11:48 Cruise line between Sochi and Crimea to be launched by Knyaz Vladimir liner in June 2023
11:35 Port of Thessaloniki signs new dockworkers’ three-year Collective Labor Agreement
11:02 Rostransmodernizatsia starts new phase of reconstruction at hydraulic engineering facilities and waterways of the Yenisey basin
10:16 SPM-2 put back into service at CPC Marine Terminal after scheduled repair of floating hoses
09:40 Russian Railways to allocate RUB 1.2 billion for development of cargo terminal Kutum in Astrakhan
09:13 TechnipFMC awarded large subsea contract for ExxonMobil Guyana’s Uaru project
08:19 Crowley to launch multi-modal service between Mexico and the U.S. Midwest and Canada

2023 May 2

18:05 HD Korea Shipbuilding scores W2.8tr order for 12 gas carriers
17:24 Fincantieri announces delivery of the first of two new generation cruise ships
16:59 Russian Railways' network loading in 3M’2023 climbed by 0.2% YoY to 411 million tonnes
16:35 Egypt sign contract with South Korea’s Daesun to build multi-purpose ships
16:15 Kongsberg Digital to become the majority owner of the software company Futureon
15:57 Rosatom commences transportation of reactors for NPP of India and China by inland water ways
15:30 The first of two Tipco asphalt carriers with Hoglund integrated automation and hybrid-electric system now in operation
15:13 Second hydrogen-driven vessel retrofit for Holland Shipyards Group
15:02 Samskip expands intermodal rail service offering new service from Kaunas, Lithuania
14:42 ADNOC's low-carbon LNG growth project to proceed in Al Ruwais Industrial City