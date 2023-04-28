2023 April 28 09:51

China Classification Society surveyed 4 super-large capacity transformers for the offshore oilfield shore power application project

Recently, 4 super-large capacity transformers have been tested and commissioned, and they are about to be transported to their destination for final offshore power transmission. They are surveyed by CCS and constructed by Zhongshan ABB Transformer Co., Ltd. for offshore EPP platform of Suizhong-Jinzhou oilfield shore power application project, according to CCS's release.



The 4 transformers consist of two 240000 kVA rated-capacity transformers and two 70000 kVA rated-capacity transformers. Among them, the 240000 kVA transformer is the single-unit transformer with the maximum capacity that CCS has surveyed and certified so far.



CCS Zhuhai Branch has highly valued the product survey of this project, and actively coordinated with the Plan Approval Center and the manufacturer for plan approval and on-site survey in the shortest possible time.