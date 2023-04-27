  • Home
  • News
  • MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 17, 2023
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 April 27 15:42

    MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 17, 2023

    The Weekly Outlook was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    During Week 17, the global MABUX bunker indices showed a consistent downward trend. The 380 HSFO index dropped by 8.51 USD, falling from 506.70 USD/MT last week to 498.19 USD/MT, breaking through the psychological threshold of 500 USD. Similarly, the VLSFO index also declined by 19.28 USD, going from 624.37 USD/MT to 643.55 USD/MT last week. The MGO index also experienced a decrease of 21.73 USD, dropping from 862.65 USD/MT to 840.92 USD/MT. As of the time of writing, the market continued to show downward momentum.

    In Week 17, the Global Scrubber Spread (SS), which represents the price difference between 380 HSFO and VLSFO, continued to decline, reaching minus $10.77 ($126.18 vs. $136.95 last week). The weekly average also decreased by $9.82. In Rotterdam, the SS Spread dropped below the $100 mark, hitting $87.00 USD within a week for the first time since October 21, 2021. It is considered that SS Spread below $ 100 makes the use of scrubbers low profitable. The weekly average of SS Spread in Rotterdam also decreased by $14.17. In Singapore, the price difference between 380 HSFO and VLSFO decreased by $4.00 by the end of the week ($122 vs. $126.00 last week), and the average weekly value saw a minimal decrease of $0.50. It is expected that SS Spread may further reduce next week, indicating a trend of balancing in the bunker market. For more information, refer to the “Differentials” section at www.mabux.com.

    Global inventories of liquefied natural gas have increased this month driven by weaker demand, while demand is about to recover in the summer. At 550,000 ton as of April 20, LNG in floating storage around the world is almost twice as much as it was this time last year. The increase in inventories is driven chiefly by lower demand from the three biggest LNG importers in the world: China, Japan, and South Korea. China cautioned that the outlook on the country’s LNG demand this year was uncertain, even though gas demand as a whole was seen rising. Japan, meanwhile, is looking for long-term supply and as part of efforts to secure that. In South Korea, a reconsideration of nuclear energy is threatening long-term demand for LNG.

    The price of LNG as bunker fuel in the port of Rotterdam continued to decrease, reaching 830 USD/MT on April 25 (minus 6 USD compared to the previous week). The price difference between LNG and conventional fuel also narrowed to 103 USD on April 25, with MGO LS in the port of Rotterdam quoted at 727 USD/MT on that day. We expect that the price difference will further narrow in the upcoming week. For more information, refer to the LNG Bunkering section on mabux.com.

    During Week 17, the MDI index, which reflects the correlation between MABUX market bunker prices (MBP Index) and the MABUX digital bunker benchmark (DBP Index), recorded an underpricing of 380 HSFO at all four selected ports. The average weekly undervaluation ratio showed a slight reduction (minus $2 and minus $8) in Rotterdam and Fujairah. In Singapore, the MDI rose by $1, while in Houston, it remained unchanged.

    In the VLSFO segment, according to MDI, fuel also remained undervalued in all selected ports. Underprice levels remained virtually unchanged in all ports except for Houston, where the MDI showed a 6-point decline.  

    In the MGO LS segment, three ports are still underestimated: Rotterdam, Singapore and Houston. The average weekly undervaluation premium decreased in Rotterdam and Singapore by minus 2 and minus 5 points, respectively, but rose by 20 points in Houston. Fujairah remains the only overvalued port.

    For more detailed information on the correlation between market prices and the MABUX digital bunker benchmark, you can refer to the "Digital Bunker Prices" section at www.mabux.com. The section is likely to provide additional insights, data, and analysis on bunker fuel prices and their correlation with the digital benchmark.

    The European Parliament voted April 18 to include GHG emissions from shipping in the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS), which will mean that at least 20 million ETS allowances – equating to some €2 billion according to the current ETS carbon price – will be channelled into maritime decarbonisation initiatives under the Innovation Fund. The inclusion of shipping in the EU ETS was voted through by 500 votes to 131, with 11 abstentions. The Port of Rotterdam voiced its support of this new legislation, which is part of the EU’s Fit for 55 basket of measures, but at the same time it called for more robust action against any evasion of the ETS. The European Community Shipowners’ Associations (ECSA) also welcomed the passing of the EU ETS legislation, including the allocation of some of its revenue for maritime projects. ECSA also welcomed the upholding of the ‘polluter-pays principle’ through mandatory requirements for the pass-through of the EU ETS costs to the commercial operators of vessels. The organisation noted its support of the inclusion of offshore renewable technologies and carbon capture and storage in the list of strategic net-zero technologies. However renewable fuels of non-biological origin (RFNBOs) should be included in the Act, so that dedicated production capacity can be swiftly developed.

    The global bunker market is currently experiencing a moderate downtrend. In the absence of clear drivers, it is anticipated that this trend will persist in the coming week.

    By Sergey Ivanov, Director, MABUX

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 April 27

18:25 Stockholm Norvik Port is officially inaugurated by HM The King and HRH The Crown Princess
17:53 Rosmorport to purchase 5 km of pulp line to improve efficiency of dredging at Volga-Caspian Canal
17:27 Rosmorport standard for information modeling in design of seaports infrastructure facilities approved
17:05 ABS and Mencast Marine sign MoU for additive manufacturing
16:46 TransContainer increased transportation of import cargo from India by 62%
16:25 Saipem and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries sign agreement for post-combustion carbon capture
16:04 Euroseas announces a $19,000 per day three-year charter for its vessels
15:42 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 17, 2023
15:34 Fincantieri announces delivery of the newest cruise ship “Viking Saturn”
15:20 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard launches lead catamaran of Project Kotlin
15:04 DNV launches new joint industry project to tackle earthquake challenges for wind farms
14:41 Cargotec plans a separation of Kalmar and Hiab
14:19 Environmental safety of Rosterminalugol activities confirmed by over 50 samples taken in IQ’2023
14:13 DP World reports gross volume growth of 3.7% on a like-for-like in 1Q2023
13:55 FESCO fleet expanded with newly built container ship Moskva
13:27 Vympel Shipyard produced 15 hulls of МС001 series for Russia’s EMERCOM
12:41 Roxtec and Consilium Safety Group announce strategic partnership to enhance marine safety
12:16 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard launches diesel-electric submarine Mozhaisk of Project 636
11:54 Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and Wartsila and to collaborate on accelerating maritime decarbonisation and digitalisation
11:30 Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and eight classification societies sign Letter of Intent to collaborate on maritime digitalisation and decarbonisation
11:12 First batch of grain shipped from new dedicated terminal in Vysotsk
11:05 Five California seaports sign agreement on data system development
10:43 NextGen establishes world's largest diversified portfolio of permanent carbon dioxide removals
10:23 Shearwater GeoServices awarded 4D geophysical monitor survey in Cote d’Ivoire
10:19 Cargo traffic on Russia’s IWW expected to total 119 million tonnes in 2023
09:58 A.P. Moller – Maersk welcomes green methanol vessel in Copenhagen this fall
09:28 Container transportation by western route of North-South ITC in IQ’23 surged 5 times — Russian Railways

2023 April 26

18:16 Fairplay Towage Group takes delivery of two Damen tugs and places order for three more
18:00 Project on construction of passenger terminal in Pionersky to be completed by the end of 2024— Zakhary Djioev
17:41 Stonepeak and Spirit Super complete acquisition of Australia’s GeelongPort
17:13 Port of Melbourne, Maersk, ANL, Svitzer, Stolthaven Terminals, HAMR Energy and ABEL Energy Green sign methanol MoU
17:06 Damen Marine Services takes delivery of first extra-shallow draught Damen Multi Cat 3313 SD
16:42 DNV joins Standards working group on methanol bunkering
16:33 Sovfracht to carry up to 40 thousand tonnes of cargo per month on Saint-Petersburg – Kaliningrad line
16:14 RINA awards AIP for ammonia-fuelled bunker tanker
16:11 China ports container volume rises 3.5% from January to March of 2023，Ningbo Containerized Freight Index increase in April 2023
15:44 ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to TIMP developed by Terasaki Electric
15:04 Wan Hai Lines holds naming ceremony for 13,200 TEU newbuilding
14:42 ESL Shipping joins Maritime Anti-Corruption Network
14:09 Exports from Murmansk Region in 2022 surged by over 60% YoY — Governor
14:08 LR grant Approval in Principle for HD HHI and KSOE ammonia FSRU
13:31 TotalEnergies and MSC сomplete first LNG bunkering operation in Marseille for MSC World Europa
13:12 Vopak and AltaGas form a new joint venture for large-scale LPG and bulk liquids export terminal in Prince Rupert, Canada
12:46 FESCO’s container ship Kapitan Shchetinina completed its first voyage and arrived in Saint-Petersburg
12:35 HMM signs MoU with GS Caltex to secure marine biofuels
12:23 VEB.RF expects oil products exports to drop by half, LNG exports to grow 2-3 times by 2035
12:01 Singapore’s first hybrid electric bunker delivered for V-Bunkers, powered by Shift Clean Energy
11:30 Fred. Olsen Windcarrier to provide vessel for the turbine installation at Thor offshore wind farm
11:18 Capacity of Primorsky Territory ports to reach 300 million tonnes by 2030 — Governor
11:05 Georgia Ports Authority auto volumes up for eighth straight month
10:52 Jan De Nul and Hellenic Cables awarded export and inter-array cables packages for RWE’s Thor Offshore Wind Farm in Denmark
10:29 RAS net loss of Krasnoye Sormovo rose 2.6 times in IQ’2023
10:25 Van Oord installs first monopile at Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm
09:54 Buoy tender of Project 3052, Aleksandr Oglobin, launched in Irkutsk
09:22 Yamal Governor informed Russian President about the Northern Latitudinal Railway construction

2023 April 25

18:26 Eni inaugurates Congo LNG project in the Republic of the Congo
18:06 Zelim selects Sea Machines' SM300 autonomy for unmanned search and rescue vessel
17:57 Throughput of Astrakhan and Olya seaports in 3M’23 surged by 72% YoY
17:46 HHLA TK Estonia terminal in the Port of Muuga puts into operation a new double ramp for RoRo traffic
17:36 Puerto Cortés handles its first LNG-powered ship