2023 April 27 14:13

DP World reports gross volume growth of 3.7% on a like-for-like in 1Q2023

DP World Limited handled 19.5 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) across its global portfolio of container terminals in the first quarter of 2023, with gross container volumes increasing by 1.4% year-on-year on a reported basis and up 3.7% on a like-for-like basis, according to the company's release.

The growth was driven by a strong performance in Asia Pacific and India, which was partially offset by softer performance in Europe and the Americas. Jebel Ali (UAE) handled 3.5 million TEU in 1Q 2023, up 2.3% year-on-year.

At a consolidated level, DP World's terminals handled 11.4 million TEU during the first quarter of 2023, up 0.7% year-on-year on a reported basis but down 1.3% on a like-for-like basis.