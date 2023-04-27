2023 April 27 13:55

FESCO fleet expanded with newly built container ship Moskva

Image source: FESCO

FESCO Transportation Group says it has expanded its fleet with a newly built container ship named Moskva. It is the second of the six modern container ships to join the company in 2023. Thus, the company’s fleet now numbers 33 units.

The ship built in 2023 has the following particulars: LOA - 172 m, BOA — 32.2 m, deadweight – 31,407 t, gross capacity — 2,471 TEU, crew - 19.

The new container ship is named after M/V Moskva of the shipping company “Dobrovolny Flot” which launched the first regular freight and passenger line to the Far East in 1880.

The Moskva will operate on the foreign trade line of FESCO between the ports of China and Saint-Petersburg. The ship left for its first voyage from Shanghai on 26 April 2023.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 135,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 33 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.