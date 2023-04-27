2023 April 27 11:30

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and eight classification societies sign Letter of Intent to collaborate on maritime digitalisation and decarbonisation

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and eight classification societies have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to collaborate in the areas of maritime digitalisation and decarbonisation, according to MPA's release.



The LOI was signed during the Accelerating Decarbonisation Conference at Singapore Maritime Week on 27 April 2023 by Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive of MPA, Christopher J. Wiernicki, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Bureau of Shipping, Matthieu de Tugny, President of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, Sun Feng, Chairman and President of China Classification Society, Remi Eriksen, Chief Executive Officer of DNV, Lee Hyungchul, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Korean Register, Nick Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Lloyd’s Register of Shipping, Hiroaki Sakashita, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK), and Paolo Moretti, Chief Executive Officer of RINA Services S.p.A.



Under the LOI, MPA and the eight classification societies will collaborate in areas such as smart and autonomous shipping, cyber security, electrification, and zero- and low-carbon fuels. This will help advance the development of new technologies and solutions, and benefit the global maritime community.



The eight classification societies are authorised by MPA as Recognised Organisation to conduct statutory certification, survey, inspection and audit services for Singapore-registered ships.





