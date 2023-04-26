2023 April 26 18:16

Fairplay Towage Group takes delivery of two Damen tugs and places order for three more

In week 14 Damen Shipyards Group delivered two RSD Tugs 2513 to the Fairplay Towage Group, according to the company's release.

The vessels will operate in Germany and Poland, respectively. During the same week, the company signed a further contract which will see Damen delivering an additional three tugs to its client; two more RSD Tugs 2513 and an ASD Tug 2813.

The tugs are being built with a number of options to ensure their suitability for Fairplay Towage Group’s requirements. In the case of the RSD Tugs 2513, Damen is also providing ice reinforcement to enable the tugs to operate in light ice conditions. Due to Damen’s practice of constructing vessels in series for stock, the three vessels of the latest order will be delivered before the end of the year.

Damen is also arranging the transportation of the vessels from its yard in Vietnam via heavy lift ship. As part of ship delivery support, Damen Services provides a contact person who is available round the clock to provide any information that the customer may require. Additionally, Damen handles contact with the carrier, export documentation, drawings and calculations, transfer to location and all lashing and loading operations.

Damen Shipyards Group has been in operation for over ninety years and offers maritime solutions worldwide, through design, construction, conversion and repair of ships and ship components.