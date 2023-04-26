2023 April 26 17:06

Damen Marine Services takes delivery of first extra-shallow draught Damen Multi Cat 3313 SD

Damen Marine Services (DMS), the division of Damen Shipyards that offers Damen vessels for charter both fully crewed and bareboat, has taken delivery of the first of a new class of Damen Multi Cat, a Multi Cat 3313 SD named DMS Snipe, according to the company's release.

This new class can draw less than two meters, an exceptional achievement for a 33-metre vessel. The DMS Snipe is equipped with a wide range of equipment including two deck cranes, an anchor winch and towing pins. It also has exception deck space for its length.

DMS Snipe has joined DMS’s fleet in the Arabian Gulf. With its long coastline and shallow waters, the Gulf is a consistent source of demand for vessels able to operate in such an environment. Clients include oil & gas majors led by Aramco, dredging and marine construction companies that use them for a variety of activities including anchor handling and supplying fresh water and fuel to offshore installations.

Damen Shipyards Group has been in operation for over ninety years and offers maritime solutions worldwide, through design, construction, conversion and repair of ships and ship components.