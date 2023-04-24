2023 April 24 16:14

Maran Dry’s first LNG-fueled Newcastlemaxes delivered with DNV Class

Maran Dry Management Inc. (MDM), the dry bulk shipping arm of the Angelicoussis Group, recently took delivery of two Newcastlemax bulk carriers, Ubuntu Unity on February 28th and Ubuntu Community on April 18th - both from Shanghai Waigaoqiao Ship Building Co., Ltd. (SWS). The two DNV-classed vessels are the first LNG-fueled bulk carriers to join the MDM fleet, according to the company's release.



The 190,000-dwt vessels, registered with the Greek flag, are the first dual-fueled bulk carriers in the Greek market, and will sail using LNG. The use of LNG will lead to significant reductions in CO2 and NOx, while almost eliminating SOx and particulate matter emissions. With a combination of dual-fuel, hull optimizations and energy efficiency measures, the vessels have a very advantageous and low EEDI rating, much lower than the baseline.



The vessels are 299.80 meters long, 47.5 meters wide and 24.70 meters deep, with a design draft of 18.25 meters and a design draft speed of 14 knots. They can use both LNG and conventional fuel and are equipped with two type-C LNG fuel tanks. The capacity of the LNG tanks means that the vessels could operate for 20,000 nautical miles powered by gas, allowing the vessels to complete two round-trip routes from China to Australia or one round-trip route from China to Brazil.



Maran Dry Management Inc. ("MDM") is the dry bulk shipping arm of the Angelicoussis Group, responsible for commercial, technical and operational management.

The Angelicoussis Group has a well-established track record in shipping dating back to 1947. Its fleet comprises bulk carriers, tankers and LNG vessels.

DNV is the classification society.