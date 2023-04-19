2023 April 19 18:24

FESCO’s fleet of containers to grow by 18.5% to 160 thousand TEU in 2023

As of early April, the fleet of containers under the Group’s operation is 135 thousand TEU

FESCO Transportation Group will increase its fleet of containers to 160 thousand TEU in 2023. As of the end of March – beginning of April, the company operates 135 thousand TEU, according to the company’s press center.

A week ago, the company put into operation new containers with a total capacity of 12 thousand TEU. One more batch of containers of 3 thousand TEU in capacity will come in 2‒3 weeks. So, the fleet of containers will total 150 thousand TEU in May 2023.

By the end of the year, the company is going to acquire a batch of multipurpose containers of about 10 thousand TEU.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 135,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 26 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.