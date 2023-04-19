2023 April 19 16:15

GTT receives its first order from China Merchants Heavy Industry-Jiangsu to design the tanks of four new LNG carriers

GTT announces that it has received, in the first quarter of 2023, its first order from its new partner the Chinese shipyard China Merchants Heavy Industry-Jiangsu for the tank design of four new Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers (LNGC), on behalf of a European ship-owner, according to GTT's release.

GTT will design the tanks of these four vessels, which will each offer a total cargo capacity of 180,000 m3 and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the first quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027.