China Classification Society and TMS DRY LTD sign MoU on the classification of 10 new ships

On April 10, 2023, Sun Feng, President of China Classification Society (CCS), met with Mr. Demetrios Koukoulas, Managing Director of Greek shipowner TMS DRY LTD (TMS), and his delegation in Shanghai, according to CCS's release. The two sides had in-depth exchanges on hot topics such as the application of new fuel for ships and intelligent survey technology in shipping industry. At the same time, in the presence of CCS President Sun Feng and relevant leaders, TMS Managing Director Demetrios Koukoulas and CCS Vice President Cai Yanxian respectively signed memorandums of cooperation on the classification of 6 Kamsarmax bulk carriers and 4 Newcastle bulk carriers.



In the future, the two sides will continue to carry out in-depth discussion and cooperation in the new situation of low-carbon development in shipping industry by focusing on the development of new fuel, green intelligent technology, carbon reduction and emission reduction plans, etc. for ships.