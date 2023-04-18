2023 April 18 10:35

DP World achieves record throughput at Dakar Container Terminal

DP World has achieved a record container handling performance at the Port of Dakar, handling 76,282 TEU during March, the highest throughput in a single month since DP World began operations in Senegal in 2008, according to the company's release.

Since then, DP World has invested nearly $300 million to upgrade and expand the terminal. These investments have increased productivity by 200% and reduced vessel waiting time from an average of 35 hours to zero. This has also led to increased trade, economic growth and the creation of both direct and indirect jobs, as well as improved access to goods for communities in Senegal and the wider region.

DP World's successive investments in the Port of Dakar have transformed the terminal into the best-performing in West Africa and one of the best on the continent, steadily increasing productivity from 265,000 TEU per year in 2008 to 738,000 TEU per year in 2022.





