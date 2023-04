2023 April 17 10:41

ADNOC announces the deployment of five new-build Very Large Gas Carriers

ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S), the shipping and maritime logistics arm of ADNOC, announced today the deployment of five new-build Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGC), according to the company's release. The gas carriers were built at Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai, China, and will be owned and operated by AW Shipping, an ADNOC L&S joint venture with Wanhua Chemical Group (Wanhua).

As natural gas plays a critical role as a lower carbon-intensity fuel for the energy transition, the VLGCs, which transport liquified petroleum gas (LPG), will provide ADNOC L&S greater flexibility to meet growing global gas demand.

The five VLGCs (Al Ain, Zakher, Rabdan, Al Salam and Baynounah), each with a capacity of 86,000 cubic meters, have dual-fuel engine technology and use LPG as their primary fuel source, making them among the lowest-emission vessels of this type.



AW Shipping will own and operate the VLGCs, transporting LPG cargoes sourced from ADNOC and other global suppliers to Wanhua’s manufacturing bases in China and around the world. AW Shipping was formed in 2020 to support a 10-year LPG supply contract, signed in 2018 between ADNOC and Wanhua.



Jiangnan Shipyard, which delivered the VLGCs, is also building liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers for ADNOC L&S, scheduled for delivery in 2025 and 2026.