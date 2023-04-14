2023 April 14 15:21

Singapore bunker sales rebound in March; vessel calls hit more than two-year highs - Reuters

Demand improved after a lacklustre February, when sales hit eight-month lows

Sales of bunker fuel recovered at top refuelling hub Singapore in March as vessel calls for bunkering reached more than two-year highs, Reuters reported citing official data.

Singapore's bunker sales in March rose to 4.18 million tonnes, up 10% month on month and 11% from a year earlier, Maritime and Port Authority data showed. Vessel calls for bunkering hit more than two-year highs at 3,476 calls in March.



Lower upstream crude oil prices in March, which led to lower outright prices for bunkers, encouraged slightly more buying inquiries, trade sources said. Volumes rose in March for all key bunker grades, including low-sulphur fuel oil, high-sulphur fuel oil and marine gasoil. Bunker sales of LSFO grades totalled 2.58 million tonnes, up 10% month on month, the data showed. Sales of HSFO grades totalled 1.24 million tonnes, up 11% from February while marine gasoil sales rose 9% to 330,200 tonnes.