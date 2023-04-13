2023 April 13 13:42

COSCO delivers 231 housing modules in Stockholm

COSCO´s Tian Zhen vessel arrived in Stockholm from East Asia on 5th April, carrying 231 housing modules. The housing modules were unloaded over the Easter weekend at Frihamnen Port and will be used directly in a construction project in Spånga in the northern suburbs of Stockholm, according to the company's release.



Utilizing a central port such as Frihamnen for project loads gives customers additional freight shipping alternatives to and from the Stockholm region, which is Sweden's largest consumer area by some margin. This further strengthens Ports of Stockholm's position as a logistics hub for efficient and sustainable transport.



The central inner-city quays are an important complement to the major freight ports, Stockholm Norvik Port, Port of Nynäshamn and Port of Kapellskär. Together, Ports of Stockholm's ports enable climate-smart transport to the entire region.