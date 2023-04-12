2023 April 12 15:40

DP World Antwerp Gateway welcomes three container cranes at its terminal in the Port of Antwerp-Bruges

Three new quay cranes have arrived at DP World Antwerp Gateway, according to the company's release.



The cranes, which can handle up to a width of 26 container rows on a ship, were constructed by crane builder ZPMC and join a network of 10 cranes at the DP World terminal on the eastern side of the Deurganck dock.



The new cranes are part of DP World's 200 million euro investment plan for the modernisation, greening and capacity expansion of the terminal, initiated in 2019 and supported by the European Commission. The ultimate goal is to offer customers industry leading efficient, resilient and sustainable solutions.



Rolling one crane from the ship to the rail tracks on the dock side is done via a special footbridge and takes approximately four to six hours.



The crane park can simultaneously handle the largest container ships in the world, which can transport up to 24,000 containers (TEU). The latest cranes can handle up to a width of 26 container rows on a ship, which is one row more than on the current generation of container vessels.





