  • Home
  • News
  • Adani Ports total cargo volumes up 9.5% to 32 MMT in March 2023
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 April 5 18:06

    Adani Ports total cargo volumes up 9.5% to 32 MMT in March 2023

    Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), the largest integrated transport utility in India and a part of the diversified Adani Group, handled ~32 MMT of total cargo in March 2023, implying a Y-o-Y growth of ~9.5%, according to the company's release. For the first time since July 2022, the volumes crossed the 30-MMT mark. With ~339 MMT in FY23 (April 2022 - March 2023), APSEZ recorded its largest port cargo volumes ever – which is a good ~9% Y-o-Y growth. Adani Ports has been continuously increasing its market share for the past years, outperforming all of India’s cargo volume growth.
     
    The overall container volumes handled by APSEZ in India jumped to ~8.6 MTUs (+5% YoY), including ~6.6 MTEUs at Mundra alone. It continues to be India’s largest seaport with ~155 MMT of total cargo handled during the year. The logistics business segment also had a record year. The container rakes handled during the year achieved a new milestone crossing 500,000 TEUs (+ 24% Y-o-Y), while the bulk cargo transported exceeded 14 MMT, implying 62% Y-o-Y jump. This financial year witnessed APSEZ setting some new milestones on the count of ships docked (6,573), rakes serviced (40,482), and the trucks, trailers and tankers handled (48,89,941). Adani Ports serviced 3,068 unique customers across its different business units.
     
    Increase in cargo volume at ports reflects country’s economic prosperity. Almost 95% of the trade volumes in India are carried through maritime transport. So, having world-class mega ports is imperative for the Indian coastline. APSEZ has strategically built a string of ports across the Indian coastline along with ICDs (inland container depots) and warehouses, woven intricately with self-owned rakes, covering around 90% of the country’s hinterland.
     
    The capability to maintain deep draft ports enables APSEZ’s customers bring larger vessel parcels, thereby lowering their overall logistics cost. The lower logistics costs allow businesses to export goods, boosting domestic economy and raising the employment rate in the process. Mundra handled the deepest container vessel – MSC Washington with an arrival draft of 17.0 meters – ever handled by any Indian port, and the largest vessel, MSC Fatma, with a vessel length of 366 m and carrying capacity of 15,194 TEUs. The port also docked its first LNG-fueled vessel, Aframax Crude Oil Tanker, at its SPM facility. The draft is 14 meters long with a total displacement of 1,26,810 MT.
     
    Among India’s ports that can handle cape-size vessels with deeper drafts, Krishnapatnam Port has the highest departure draft recorded in Indian maritime history. A fully loaded cape-size vessel, MV NS Hairun, with a maximum draft of 17.85 meters sailed out from the port with 168,100 MT of iron ore. It received the largest parcel size of gypsum MV SHINYO GUARDIAN with 163,781 MT.
     
    Busy traffic was witnessed at other ports as well with Dahej receiving “MV STAR OPHELIA” carrying 1.24 lakh MT of gypsum cargo, Kattupalli handling the largest dry bulk parcel size vessel, MS Tristar Dugon, with a 76,250 MT discharge of gypsum and Hazira getting the largest over dimensional cargo (OCD) with a volume of 45752 cubic meters.
     
    The engagement with container lines and the resolve to deliver on commitments has led to more new services at APSEZ terminals, raising volumes. While Hazira reported the highest ever sugar cargo volume of 1.15 MMT as compared to its previous best of 0.95 MMT, Krishnapatnam recorded an all- time high gypsum discharge of 1.17 MMT. Gangavaram dispatched the highest amount of alumina bulkers on a single day whereas Dhamra exported 1,57,000 MT of iron ore on MV Mojo, which sailed out with a deep draft of 17 meters, and Kattupalli posted a 58% rise in container volume.
     
    Mundra has the fastest turnaround time for vessels allowing ships to berth immediately. With the focus on improving operational efficiencies along with customer-oriented initiatives, it has achieved remarkable feat and create new benchmarks. It handled highest ever RO-RO volume of 2.09 lakh cars in this financial year as compared to previous high of 1.87 lakh. This rise is the result of the confidence shown by the long-time customer Maruti Suzuki India Limited.
     
    APSEZ consistently works on cargo diversification at all its ports. This year, Krishnapatnam Port successfully added soybeans, edible oil and sugar to its cargo portfolio while Dighi Port handled sugar, for the first time and Dhamra its first rice vessel for export to Bangladesh.
     

Другие новости по темам: Adani Ports  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 April 5

18:06 Adani Ports total cargo volumes up 9.5% to 32 MMT in March 2023
17:57 Cargo transportation across the Eastern Polygon grew by 6.6% to 13.8 million tonnes in March
17:35 Konecranes to supply 4 cranes to Siemens Gamesa offshore wind power plant in Taiwan
17:10 MacGregor receives a repeat order for RoRo equipment for Pure Car and Truck Carriers for Grimaldi Group
16:54 Eight dredgers arrived at the dredging site at the VCSSC
16:35 DNV awards world-first Abate-Ready notation for jackup unit
16:12 Jan De Nul, DEME and Aertssen Group establish joint venture for production of green hydrogen
15:42 Shift Clean Energy partners with Ad Hoc and Mirai Ships to build a zero-emissions offshore wind service vessel
15:17 ABB to power two new multi-purpose patrol vessels for Finnish Border Guard
15:02 The Iraqi Government and TotalEnergies agree on a 30% stake for the Basrah Oil Company
14:41 FESCO opens subsidiary for development of Belarus’ export/import transportation
14:22 MSC buys six secondhand vessels in recent days - Seatrade
13:55 Cryogas-Vysotsk produced 707 million tonnes of LNG in 2022
13:32 Laskaridis Shipping announces launch with ShipIn Systems
13:18 NOVATEK sold 8.5 bcm of gas in 2022
13:01 Vitol takes delivery of electric hybrid bunker tanker for Singapore
12:41 Napier Port’s newly commissioned container handling equipment will help to drive down emissions on port
12:26 NOVATEK’s Ust-Luga Complex processed 6.9 million tonnes of stable gas condensate in 2022
12:11 Bawat and Damen signs Term Sheet to establish joint venture for mobile Ballast Water Management Systems
11:47 Seadrill completes Aquadrill LLC acquisition
11:24 GTT entrusted by DSME with the tank design of three new LNG carriers
10:58 FESCO’s Vladivostok Automobile Terminal increased 1Q’23 throughput by 14%YoY
10:22 Fredriksen becomes Euronav’s largest shareholder
10:11 Swan Hellenic takes delivery of SH Diana from the Helsinki Shipyard
09:41 Leclanché signs contract to supply battery systems for twin CMAL hybrid ferries
09:31 One more ship of STK type deployed on Saint-Petersburg – Kaliningrad line

2023 April 4

18:07 A.P. Moller - Maersk launches new US-China air cargo link
17:56 Vitol to deliver first LNG cargo to the Philippines
17:35 J-ENG signs technical agreement with Akasaka for next-generation fuel engines
17:15 Guangzhou Shipyard delivers LNG-fuelled crude oil tanker to Shell
16:50 Icebreaker Krasin returns to operation on the Northern Sea Route after repair
16:05 Valenciaport increases container traffic in March 2023
15:42 Konecranes acquires Whiting Corporation’s industrial and nuclear crane and crane service businesses
15:18 Zephyrus Marine announces MOU with Mirai Ships, SHIFT and Ad Hoc to power wind service hubs in Japan
15:12 Dredging at coal terminal under Syradasayskoye field development project to be completed this year
14:45 Global schedule reliability increases by 7.7 percentage in February 2023
14:35 Khabarovsk Shipyard delivered crab catcher Omolon to the customer
14:13 Port of New York and New Jersey container volumes up to 571,177 TEUs in Feb 2023
13:41 Wartsila Technical Management Agreement to provide advanced level of support for latest De Beers Marine Namibia vessel
13:24 RF Transport Ministry expects Russian seaports’ capacity to grow by 4% in 2023
13:11 Adani Ports & SEZ acquires Karaikal Port for Rs 1,485 crores
12:58 Yamal LNG project shipped 32 LNG cargoes by NSR to APR countries in 2022
12:30 LR and ICS enter partnership to invest in crew insight software
12:15 Xeneta names Yang Ming container industry's 'emission hero' for Q4 2022
11:42 Samsung Heavy wins 674.5 bln-won order for 2 LNG carriers
11:17 Russian Railways commenced construction of approaches to Lavna on Murmashi – Piayve section
11:16 EU Commission approves €450 million Italian scheme to support the production of renewable hydrogen
10:41 J. Lauritzen orders two methanol dual-fuel Kamsarmax bulk carriers in partnership with Cargill
10:23 FESCO’s fleet expanded to 25 units with total capacity exceeding 28 thousand TEU
09:49 Construction of Anaklia port can be resumed in Georgia this autumn
09:18 DeloPorts’ grain terminal in Novorossiysk increased grain handling by 72% in 1Q’23

2023 April 3

18:16 Damen Naval completes Vlissingen part of Landing Platform Dock HNLMS Johan de Witt
18:01 H2Carrier and Trelleborg Gas Transfer sign MoU to cooperate on ship-to-ship ammonia transfer solutions
17:54 Andrey Fasolko appointed as Deputy General Director of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping
17:48 Cosco Shipping Specialized Carriers invest in 30 vessels
17:30 Astafiev Terminal performed first operation on transshipment of containers from a ship onto a train
17:22 Eesti Gaas brings the first LNG cargo to Inkoo terminal
17:05 UNCTAD set to support countries under new landmark treaty on high seas
16:57 Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority container traffic up to 6.05 mln TEUs in FY23
16:28 Total throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 2M’2023 climbed by 2.6% YoY to 2.4 million tonnes