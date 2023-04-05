2023 April 5 16:12

Jan De Nul, DEME and Aertssen Group establish joint venture for production of green hydrogen

Jan De Nul Group, DEME Group, and Aertssen Group in JV Terranova join forces with Luminus and Nippon Gases to build and exploit an installation for the production of green hydrogen on the ‘Zonneberg’ in Zelzate. The companies have established the new partnership Terranova Hydrogen NV, according to Jan De Nul's release.

The three companies want to work together on the Zonneberg for the building and exploitation of an electrolysis unit of 2.5 MW to produce green hydrogen, including the storage capacity and a compression and filling station. On top of that, the possibility exists to expand the installation up to 5 MW.

The green hydrogen will be produced on the Terranovasite on the Zonneberg in the North Sea Port in Zelzate with locally generated green energy. A larger solar farm is situated on the former landfill already. Now the conversion of the former brownfield to a green energy production centre continues. Additionally, the location is centrally located next to the R4 ringway around the Port of Ghent, on a crossroads of the highways Antwerp-Bruges and Lille-Rotterdam, and also next to the channel Ghent-Terneuzen.



As part of the rollout of the "Flemish Hydrogen Vision," the Flemish government granted strategic support of 4.33 million euros to Terranova Hydrogen NV at the end of 2022. Meanwhile, the permit was also obtained and Terranova NV started the preparatory works on the site. Production of the first hydrogen molecule is planned for early 2025.