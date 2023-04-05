2023 April 5 12:11

Bawat and Damen signs Term Sheet to establish joint venture for mobile Ballast Water Management Systems

Bawat Water Technologies and Damen Green Solutions intensify their collaboration in the field of ballast water treatment systems with the signing of a Term Sheet to establish a joint venture by merging Damens InvaSave program with Bawat technology,“InvaSave powered by Bawat Technology” for the construction and marketing of mobile, containerized systems, according to Bawat's release.



A ballast water treatment system (BWMS) avoids discharging untreated ballast water in seas and harbors to prevent the introduction of invasive marine species that threaten indigenous species. Mobile ballast water management systems are an excellent solution for ships that do not have such a system on board. There are at least 20,000 - 25,000 vessels still needing to comply with international ballast water treatment legislation in the near future.



Damens InvaSave is the world’s first mobile ballast water treatment system. It is being deployed on several locations across the globe. Bawat brings its revolutionary pasteurization technology, which also comes as a mobile ballast water treatment system to the collaboration. This approach uses heat to treat ballast water. It is a simple, cost-effective, and sustainable, method that builds on a zero environmental impact, using standard marine components. No filters, no chemicals, and no UV. And it is the first and only to market a USCG/IMO Type Approval BWMS that uses pasteurization to treat ballast water in a one-pass process.



Last year, the two companies signed a cooperation agreement whereby Damen Green Solutions, part of Damen Shipyards Group, took on the sale, assembly, and promotion of Bawat's green ship-based ballast water management systems to Damen customers. The logical next step now is combining the two mobile solutions as one - “Damen InvaSave powered by Bawat Technology”.



In addition to fellowship, craftsmanship and entrepreneurship, stewardship is a starting point for Damen. Damen wants to be the most sustainable shipbuilder in the world. Digitalization and standardization of platforms are important preconditions for this.



Damen’s main activities are the design and serial construction of inventive ships by integrating diverse components and subsystems into high-quality platforms. These activities are supported by a worldwide sales and service network.



Family-owned business Damen Shipyards Group has been in operation for over ninety years and offers maritime solutions worldwide, through design, shipbuilding, ship repair and related services. Damen operates a team of 11,500 in over 35 shipyards across 5 continents and delivered 143 new build ships in 2021.



Damen recognized the need to start addressing the ballast water management challenge several years ago and began investing in the development of ballast water treatment products and solutions. This led to the establishment of a new company: Damen Green Solutions, located at Damen’s headquarters in Gorinchem, the Netherlands.



The development of an entirely new approach to ballast water treatment utilizing onboard waste heat to treat ballast water led to the founding of Bawat in 2011. A ballast water treatment system avoids disposal of untreated water in seas and harbors.

