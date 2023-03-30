2023 March 30 16:25

DP World sets new Southampton record for handling containers on ship

DP World’s team at Southampton has broken its all-time move count record after handling more than 9,000 containers on a ship which visited the logistics hub last week, according to the company's release.



The Ocean Network Express vessel ONE Trust docked at Southampton after sailing from Pusan in South Korea. Some 9,315 containers were exchanged, including 5,824 discharges, 3,473 loads and 18 re-stows, taking 86 hours to complete. This call broke by 13% the previous terminal record of 8,213 moves set by the MOL Truth two years ago.



DP World runs the UK’s most advanced logistics hubs at London Gateway and Southampton: two deep water ports with access to freight rail terminals, and a rapidly expanding logistics park on the doorstep of the capital. Between them they moved a record volume of cargo (3,850,000 TEU) in 2022.

Over the last 10 years DP World has invested £2 billion in the UK. Over the next 10 years it has earmarked a further £1 billion of investment, including to further increase the productivity and capacity of its two UK logistics hubs. Construction is currently underway at London Gateway on a new £350 million fourth berth, which will lift capacity by a third when it opens in 2024.