2023 March 30 12:58

Alfa Laval joins the Global CCS Institute

Alfa Laval has joined the Global CCS Institute to support the accelerated deployment of carbon capture and storage (CCS). Alfa Laval is now one of about 140 companies from across the globe representing the CCS value chain, according to the company's release.

The Global CCS Institute is an international think tank that works with and on behalf of their members to drive the adoption of CCS as quickly and cost effectively as possible by sharing expertise, building capacity and providing advice and support so that this vital technology can play its part in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The Institute’s wide-ranging membership includes governments, global corporations, private companies, research bodies and non-governmental organizations that have the shared goal to secure a net zero emissions future through key climate solutions, such as CCS.

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries.