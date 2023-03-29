2023 March 29 13:23

Lead bulkers for grain exports to be launched in 2025-2026 — Rosagroleasing

Designs will be developed in autumn 2023

Lead grain carriers with displacement between 40,000 and 60,000 tonnes ordered by Rosagroleasing for RF Ministry of Agriculture will be launched within two or three years, Pavel Kosov, General Director of Rosagroleasing, said at the meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. The transcript of the meeting is available on the official website of RF Government.

Mikhail Mishustin reminded that the President had set a task to increase the production of both agricultural machinery and equipment for the food industry, and also ships, which are essential for logistics.

According to Pavel Kosov, the leasing company has recently commenced dealing with this issue which is "important taking into account that most of Russian grain exports is carried out by sea." Rosagroleasing has ordered a design for the construction of vessels with displacement of 40,000 and 60,000 tonnes. These are the largest ocean going bulk carriers. We expect two designs in about half a year, of 40 thousand and 60 thousand tonnes in displacement, respectively.” The series will be started after the launch of the lead ships, he added.

According to earlier statements of IAA PortNews, the Ministry of Agriculture of Russia initiated the development of design documentation for the construction of bulk carriers for grain shipping. Russian exporters will require 61 grain carriers, including 27 vessels of 40,000 dwt and 34 vessels of 60,000 dwt,” the Ministry of Agriculture said.

Grain accounts for over one third of exports of domestic agricultural products with sea transportation accounting for 80%.

In 2022, Russian seaports increased handling of grain by 6.4%, year-on-year, to 45.1 million tonnes.