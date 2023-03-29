2023 March 29 12:42

GTT entrusted by Samsung Heavy Industries with the tank design of a new Floating Liquified Natural Gas unit

GTT has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG), on behalf of an Asian company, according to the company's release.

With a total storage capacity of 200,000 m3, this FLNG will be the first fitted with the membrane containment system Mark III Flex developed by GTT.

Its delivery is scheduled for the first quarter of 2027.