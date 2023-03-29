2023 March 29 12:08

Eight new LNG carriers will feature Wartsila reliquefaction systems

Technology group Wartsila continues to strengthen its established position as a major supplier to the LNG carrier vessel sector, according to the company's release. Following an earlier newbuild programme in June 2022 for four new vessels, the company has now been awarded the contract to supply reliquefaction systems for a further eight ships. These eight vessels will be owned by various leading global shipping companies. The orders by Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard were booked into Wartsila’s order intake in Q1 2023.

The selection of Wartsila solutions reflects the industry’s focus on efficiency and reduced environmental impact as a means for decarbonising marine operations. For each ship Wartsila will supply Wartsila Compact Reliq Single Booster (CRSB) reliquefaction system.

The Wartsila equipment is scheduled to be delivered commencing in 2024, and the first ship is expected to be delivered in 2025.

The Wartsila Compact Reliq system has been designed for both high efficiency and easy installation. The cooling media used is nitrogen, which in addition to being safe, also serves to simplify the system’s operation.