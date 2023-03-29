2023 March 29 10:14

“K” Line announces the launching of demonstration test ship for liquefied CO2 transportation

The launch ceremony for the liquefied CO2 transportation demonstration test ship was held at the Shimonoseki Shipyard of Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Corporation (Mitsubishi Shipbuilding"), according to “K” Line's release.

At the launch ceremony, participants from related organizations including the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, NEDO (the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization) and the ship owner, Sanyu Kisen were on hand to offer their congratulation for the safe launch of the ship.

This demonstration test ship hull will be equipped with the liquefied CO2 tank system researched and developed by the Engineering Advancement Association of Japan (ENAA). After completion, the demonstration test ship will be engaged in liquefied CO2 transportation for the CCUS R&D and Demonstration Related Project, the Large-scale CCUS Demonstration in Tomakomai, the Demonstration Project on CO2 Transportation, the R&D and Demonstration Project for the Marine Transportation of CO2 which have been conducted by NEDO since June 2021.

ENAA, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE), NGL, and Ochanomizu University will accelerate their research and development of the LCO2 transportation technology and contribute to the reduction of the cost of CCUS technology and realization of LCO2 safe large-scale long- distance transportation.

ENAA has been engaged in research and development towards the operation of a demonstration ship equipped with a liquefied carbon dioxide ship tank system, and it will continue to be responsible for the planning, analysis and supervision of the demonstration test.

“K” LINE carried out a risk assessment of the demonstration test ship in the safety evaluation in 2022 and will contribute to the development of an operation manual for the demonstration vessels.

NGL is proceeding with the planning of the management and operation of the demonstration vessel. In addition, NGL is conducting a case study of its own LPG vessel in preparation for the measurement of data related to the temperature, pressure, flow, etc. of the CO2 on the demonstration vessel.

Ochanomizu University conducts fundamental research on the control of the state of carbon dioxide (phase changes) and provide the information necessary for safe transportation studies. ENAA, “K” LINE, NGL, and Ochanomizu University will contribute to the realization of a carbon neutral society through this demonstration project.