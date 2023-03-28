2023 March 28 10:13

China Classification Society issues AIP certificate for the world’s first low carbon VLGC equipped with a carbon capture system

On 21 March, China Classification Society (CCS) Shanghai Rules & Research Institute issued the AIP certificate to Jiangnan Shipbuilding (Group) Co. for a new low carbon emission VLGC equipped with a carbon capture (CCUS) system, Ltd, according to CCS's release. Leaders from relevant parties including CCS Shanghai Rules & Research Institute, Jiangnan Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd., and the Environmental Protection Equipment Division of the No.711 Institute of China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited attended the certificate-awarding ceremony.



In response to the trend of low carbonization of the shipping industry, Jiangnan Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd. and No. 711 Institute of CSSC jointly developed this VLGC provided with CCUS system in cooperation with CCS. The conceptual design of this VLGC is based on the LPG dual fuel ship type with the largest cargo capacity in the world. Two Type C low-temperature carbon dioxide tanks are providec on both sides of the open deck in the cargo oil area, and the designed carbon dioxide capture rate of the CCUS system can reach over 85%.



CCS has conducted in-depth research and detailed assessment on aspects including the overall design, ship layout, carbon dioxide capture and storage systems, ship waste heat utilization, power load assessment, and ship energy efficiency contribution, and provided all-around technical services in ship safety and system design optimization, etc.



In addition, CCS has also submitted to IMO the Guidelines for the calculation of the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) for a ship installed with the CCUS system based on the working principles and emission reduction elements of the CCUS system, as well as two proposals on revisions to the inspection and certification guidelines.



The completed development of this new low-carbon VLGC provided with CCUS system presents an emerging technology with large emission reduction potential in addition to the traditional energy-saving & emission reduction measures and the routes of application of alternative fuel. It also lays a solid foundation for onboard application of the shipborne carbon capture system.