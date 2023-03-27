2023 March 27 17:40

ADNOC to collaborate with the Government of North Rhine-Westphalia and Currenta to establish the viability of ammonia as a fuel for steam and power generation

ADNOC will explore opportunities to support the climate-neutral transformation of industry through the creation of a low-carbon ammonia value chain with state government and industry representatives in Germany’s North Rhine-Westphalia, according to the company's release.

The announcement was made following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Government of North Rhine-Westphalia, ADNOC and Currenta GmbH & Co. OHG (Currenta), a chemical industry services provider that manages and operates one of the largest chemical sites in Europe, Chempark, with locations in Leverkusen, Dormargen and Krefeld-Uerdingen, in North Rhine-Westphalia. Ammonia, a compound of nitrogen and hydrogen, can be used as a low-carbon fuel across a wide range of industrial applications, including transportation, power generation, and industries including steel, cement and fertilizer production.

The agreement was signed in Dusseldorf, Germany, by Her Excellency, Mona Neubaur, Deputy Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia and State Minister for Economics, Industry, Climate Protection and Energy, Musabbeh Al Kaabi, Executive Director, Low Carbon Solutions and International Growth Directorate at ADNOC and Frank Hyldmar, CEO of Currenta.



The primary focus of the agreement will be the production and transportation of low-carbon ammonia and its application as a fuel in energy generation, including industrial-scale testing at Currenta’s site in Dormagen, Germany.

ADNOC has already invested in low-carbon ammonia, where the carbon dioxide (CO2) emitted during production is captured and stored underground. In May 2021, the company announced a 1 million tons per year low-carbon ammonia production facility at the TA'ZIZ industrial ecosystem and chemicals hub in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi. The company has significantly expanded its strategic energy partnerships across the hydrogen value chain and has shipped demonstration cargoes of low-carbon ammonia to customers in Asia and also to Germany as part of the UAE-Germany Energy Security and Industry Accelerator (ESIA) Agreement.

ADNOC is also investing in renewable energy through Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), a clean-energy powerhouse that will place the UAE at the forefront of the energy transition.