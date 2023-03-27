2023 March 27 15:40

DP World Antwerp Gateway introduces fingerprint scanning technology to improve container pick up security

DP World Antwerp Gateway has introduced pioneering fingerprint scanning technology to help improve security for container collection, according to the company's release.



In collaboration with NxtPort, the digital platform of Port of Antwerp-Bruges, DP World, the global trade enabler, has successfully tested the Certified Pick up (CPu) software with Belgium logistics companies Katoen Natie and Van Moer and will be implementing the technology across its Antwerp Gateway terminal.



By introducing CPu, DP World is boosting the safety of container transport by removing outdated processes for identification and pick-up. Developed in response to the port community's safety concerns, CPu pre-registers and vets truck drivers through NxtPort and allows them to collect containers at the DP World terminal by matching the driver’s fingerprints to their specific container, via the container's Alfapass.



Traditionally, containers at a terminal are accessed by inputting a pin code, which risks multi-party handling and exposing containers to misuse.



The first containers were successfully collected last week and this innovative technology will be required for all transporters in due course.



Antwerp Gateway is also adapting its systems so that containers can be picked up by barge and train via CPu.



CPu was developed as a result of collaboration with all parties involved in container transport in the port community. Shipping companies, shipping agents, transport companies, terminals, forwarders, truck companies and inland shipping and rail operators were all involved in developing the technology. CPu for truckers is currently being implemented at select terminals, including Antwerp Gateway. Overall, almost 2000 companies have registered interest in obtaining CPu, and expansion plans include onboarding inland shipping and rail.