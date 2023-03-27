2023 March 27 11:10

Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry delivers three new ships on the same day

On March 15, COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry delivered three new ships on the same day, including the world's first 24,188-TEU container vessel "OOCL SPAIN", 114,000-DWT Aframax "GREENANAX", and 82,000-DWT bulk carrier "YASA RUBY", according to the company's release. The three ships are all green and low-carbon environment-friendly vessels, signifying that the company has embarked on a new adventure in intelligent green shipbuilding.



The 24,188-TEU ultra-large container carrier "OOCL SPAIN" integrates the latest R&D achievements and intelligent tools developed by Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. (NACKS) in the field of container carrier building. The carrier is included in the national high-tech ship product list, safe, energy-saving, environment-friendly, and highly intelligent with a huge container load. It is also a major sci-tech achievement commercialization project of Jiangsu Province. Only very few shipyards in the world can design and build this type of vessel.



The 114,000-DWT Aframax tanker "GREEN ANAX" is the last one of the four 114,000-DWT Aframax tankers built for Aegean Shipping by COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry Yangzhou, with an LOA of 249.9m, molded beam of 44m, molded depth of 21.5m and a scantling draft of 15m. The vessel is equipped with HVAF energy-saving device, and its primary and auxiliary engines are furnished with denitrification devices to meet the latest carbon emission and environmental protection requirements.



"YASA RUBY" is the fourth-generation 82,000-DWT bulk carrier and the first of the two 82,000-DWT bulk carriers built for Yasa Holding S.A. by the company. With an LOA of 229 meters, a molded beam of 32.26 meters, molded depth of 20.35 meters, and a scantling draft of 14.5 meters, it has a design draft speed of 14 knots.

The vessel, characterized by its green system, environmental friendliness, energy-saving operation and safety, is classified by Lloyd's Register. It meets the Tier III emission and passage requirements of the old and new Panama Canal, with more robust adaptability and higher economic efficiency.