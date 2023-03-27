  • Home
  • News
  • DP World invested more than $10 billion in the global logistics sector since 2012
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 March 27 10:17

    DP World invested more than $10 billion in the global logistics sector since 2012

    DP World has invested more than $10 billion (AED37.3 billion) in the global logistics sector since 2012, making it one of the top five overseas investors in this period, according to the latest foreign direct investment (FDI) data released by leading industry consultants, according to the company's release.

    The FT’s FDI Intelligence recently published its top five list for 2022, which ranks DP World fifth in the world by total value of direct investments allocated to the overseas logistics services sector.

    DP World's investments over the past year totalled $320 million (AED1.18 billion) despite demand for logistics services stalling as the global economy slowed. 2023 forecasts expect single-digit demand growth in the industry.

    Other firms in the top five include US giant Amazon and AP Moller Maersk from Denmark. DP World is the only firm in the top five based outside of the US or Europe.

    DP World enhanced its relationship with India’s National Infrastructure Investment Fund (NIIF) to raise approximately $300 million (AED1.1 billion) and created a new investment platform with the British International Investment Group to accelerate investment in Africa.

    The continent has been a key focus area, with the development of the Port of Ndayane, Senegal, representing the beginning of a $1 billion investment. This is DP World’s largest port investment in Africa and the largest single private investment in the history of Senegal. The nearby Dakar port is credited with a 10% uplift in Senegal’s GDP growth, so the new port will reinforce Senegal’s position as a trade hub in West Africa and further its development through the next century.

    Plans are also progressing to expand the capabilities of operations in Caucedo, Dominican Republic while the Callao Port expansion in Peru will create one of the single biggest terminals in South America once it is completed later this year.

    The UK has been another key destination for investment. Over the last decade, DP World has invested £2 billion (AED 8.99 billion) in the UK, supporting thousands of jobs. For the next 10 years, the logistics provider has earmarked a further £1 billion of investment, with a £350m new fourth berth at London Gateway now well under construction.

    In Romania, DP World is also building new infrastructure at the Port of Constanta – including a new roll-on/roll-off (RO-RO) terminal -- to turn it into one of the most critical cargo and vehicle hubs on the Black Sea, a key gateway for trade into Eastern Europe.

Другие новости по темам: DP World, logistics  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 March 27

12:06 Russian seaports handled 842 million tonnes of cargo in 2022, up 0.8% YoY
11:34 Russia’s container market expected to grow by 3% this year
11:30 DNV awards first D-INF(S) type approvals to COSCO and SHI for standardized data infrastructure systems
11:10 Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry delivers three new ships on the same day
11:03 Container throughput fall in Russian seaports could not be offset yet — Rosmorrechflot
10:41 Port of Rotterdam Authority tests smart berth at ECT
10:40 RF Transport Ministry monitors the situation with the Crimean Bridge daily
10:17 DP World invested more than $10 billion in the global logistics sector since 2012
10:05 Shipment of containers from the Far East has normalized – Vitaly Savelyev
09:42 RF Transport Ministry expects transshipment volumes in Russian seaports to grow by 8 million tonnes
09:41 U-Ming holds a christening ceremony for Capesize bulk carrier
09:19 Inland water transport to carry 9.5 million passengers in 2023 – RF Transport Minister
02:00 Russian company MYContainers develops cooperation with international sea lines

2023 March 26

15:01 MSC brings new European container service to JAXPORT
14:17 WuHu Shipyard hosts steel-cutting ceremony for Orca series heavy lift vessel for Jumbo and SAL
13:37 Green light for transformational Celtic Freeport bid
12:31 Crowley names Mark Coplen Vice President of project management for Crowley Wind Services
11:54 Humber Freeport given the go-ahead
10:21 HII announces new VP and Chief Councel of Ingalls Shippbuilding
09:43 Estaleiro RIO Maguari (ERM) delivers first Ramparts 2300-ERM tug to Svitzer Brazil

2023 March 25

15:13 GTT secures contracts for its cutting-edge Sloshing Virtual Sensor solution with two major European LNG ship-owners
13:11 Korea’s No. 1 LNG Shipping company likely to see overseas buyer
11:06 HHLA calls for final approval of China's Cosco investment in Hamburg port - Reuters
09:59 Carsten Poppinga to become Uniper's new CCO, Michael Lewis to take over as CEO on 1 July

2023 March 24

18:28 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:05 Damen Maaskant offers future-proof solution for tropical shrimp fishermen
17:41 Stolthaven Terminals joins the Ammonia Energy Association
17:16 Silversea Cruises and MEYER WERFT celebrate the keel laying of Silver Ray
17:07 Sea terminal to be built in Novorossiysk under concession scheme
16:55 Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion demonstration project in Okinawa selected by Japan's Ministry of the Environment
16:34 Channel Ports and DFDS join forces to decarbonise cross-Channel transport
16:34 New ferry Stanislav Agapov to start operation in Ust-Kamchatsk in spring 2024
16:13 Annual capacity of ports Olya and Makhachkala to be increased by 5.6 million tonnes
15:49 WinGD to deliver methanol engines for COSCO SHIPPING Lines container vessels
15:25 Ministry of Energy reports 20-pct decrease of coal industry’s negative impact on water bodies over recent 5 years
15:03 Liberty Lines’ hybrid ferry order at Astilleros Armon expands to twelve
14:51 Nakhodka shipyard estimates readiness of crab catcher Kapitan Khazan of Project CCa5712LS at 86%
14:34 New hybrid ferry 'P&O Pioneer' docks at DP World Limassol for bunkering
14:13 China's Xinxing to invest $2 bln in Suez Canal Economic Zone
13:42 Port of Antwerp-Bruges and Port of Amsterdam join forces with Routescanner
13:08 Maersk signs MOU with Shanghai International Port Group on green methanol bunkering
13:02 Livestock Express renews and upgrades its agreement with Wartsila to improve vessel reliability
12:58 Marine Engineering Center SPb expects construction of Volga-Don Extra Max class ships to begin in 2023
12:37 Austal Philippines delivers largest ever, high-speed catamaran constructed by Austal to Molslinjen
12:13 Lineas and DFDS join forces to transport containers and trailers from Ghent in North Sea Port by rail
11:12 Elnusa signs Mou with Khan for offshore platform decommissioning project
10:56 Construction of dry port in Rostov Region is under consideration
10:41 TECO 2030 signs an MOU with an undisclosed party for up to 50MW of hydrogen engines
10:25 Damen announces technical acceptance of Damen CSD650 and MuC1506
10:20 Creating transport and logistics corridors is an important element in RF Government’s effort to open up our economy – Mikhail Mishustin
09:52 A broad spectrum of support mechanisms expanded and revived to finance import substitution — RF Prime Minister
09:29 Rosmorrechflot head set a task to reduce the construction time of Pionersky terminal

2023 March 23

18:18 Port of Aberdeen hosts more than 100 vessels working on offshore wind projects in 2023
17:51 China surged its coal imports in January-February 2023
17:45 Peel Ports acquires HES Humber Bulk Terminal
17:23 US-led alliance launches drone patrols to monitor Gulf energy shipping lanes - S&P Global Commodity Insights
17:14 China’s crude oil imports in January-February 2023 fell by 1.3% YoY
17:10 CMA CGM commences the only direct Japan-U.S. East Coast Service
16:48 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard held the first start of the main engine on Mekhanik Sizov trawler of Project СТ-192
16:47 IMO Secretary-General updated on Black Sea Grain initiative