2023 March 27 10:17

DP World invested more than $10 billion in the global logistics sector since 2012

DP World has invested more than $10 billion (AED37.3 billion) in the global logistics sector since 2012, making it one of the top five overseas investors in this period, according to the latest foreign direct investment (FDI) data released by leading industry consultants, according to the company's release.

The FT’s FDI Intelligence recently published its top five list for 2022, which ranks DP World fifth in the world by total value of direct investments allocated to the overseas logistics services sector.

DP World's investments over the past year totalled $320 million (AED1.18 billion) despite demand for logistics services stalling as the global economy slowed. 2023 forecasts expect single-digit demand growth in the industry.

Other firms in the top five include US giant Amazon and AP Moller Maersk from Denmark. DP World is the only firm in the top five based outside of the US or Europe.

DP World enhanced its relationship with India’s National Infrastructure Investment Fund (NIIF) to raise approximately $300 million (AED1.1 billion) and created a new investment platform with the British International Investment Group to accelerate investment in Africa.

The continent has been a key focus area, with the development of the Port of Ndayane, Senegal, representing the beginning of a $1 billion investment. This is DP World’s largest port investment in Africa and the largest single private investment in the history of Senegal. The nearby Dakar port is credited with a 10% uplift in Senegal’s GDP growth, so the new port will reinforce Senegal’s position as a trade hub in West Africa and further its development through the next century.

Plans are also progressing to expand the capabilities of operations in Caucedo, Dominican Republic while the Callao Port expansion in Peru will create one of the single biggest terminals in South America once it is completed later this year.

The UK has been another key destination for investment. Over the last decade, DP World has invested £2 billion (AED 8.99 billion) in the UK, supporting thousands of jobs. For the next 10 years, the logistics provider has earmarked a further £1 billion of investment, with a £350m new fourth berth at London Gateway now well under construction.

In Romania, DP World is also building new infrastructure at the Port of Constanta – including a new roll-on/roll-off (RO-RO) terminal -- to turn it into one of the most critical cargo and vehicle hubs on the Black Sea, a key gateway for trade into Eastern Europe.