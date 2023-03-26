2023 March 26 14:17

WuHu Shipyard hosts steel-cutting ceremony for Orca series heavy lift vessel for Jumbo and SAL

SAL and Jumbo had signed building contracts for four firms plus two optional new-generation heavy lift ships with Wuhu Shipyard

China's WuHu Shipyard has cut the first steel for an Orca series heavy lift vessel being built for an alliance between SAL Heavy Lift GmbH and Jumbo Shipping. Back in September 2022, SAL and Jumbo said they had signed building contracts for four firms plus two optional new-generation heavy lift ships with Wuhu Shipyard, Jumbo Shipping said in its news release.



Jumbo Shipping commented: "After a long and extensive planning phase, our Orca newbuilding series has finally kicked off! On 22 February, the ceremonial first steel cutting was conducted at WuHu Shipyard in Wuhu, China".



In the presence of Sebastian Westphal, Managing Director & CTO Harren Group, who had the honour of literally pressing the green bottom to start the cutting machine, Jakob Christiansen, Head of Research & Development, Retrofit & Newbuilding, as well as Alexander Fidler, Project Manager for the Orca series, the shipyard commenced the building process for ‘W2231’, which is the shipyard’s project name for our first Orca newbuilding. The expected delivery date of the first vessel is 5 July 2024.



